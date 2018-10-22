ORPD, ETCH hosting two car seat checkpoints

The Oak Ridge Police Department and East Tennessee Children’s Hospital are teaming up to host child passenger seat checkpoints on Tuesday, October 23, and Wednesday, October 24, 2018. The events are free and open to the public.

The checkpoints will be held in the parking lot across the street from Oak Ridge Preschool, located at 304 New York Avenue. Parents and caregivers are invited to stop by anytime between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. either day with no need to pre-register.

During the event, car seats will be checked for manufacturer recalls and examined for proper installation by certified technicians. Crews will also distribute educational materials about car seats. Attendees should follow the directional signage when arriving at the checkpoint.

East Tennessee Children’s Hospital advises anyone planning to attend a car seat inspection to bring your car seat instruction booklet and vehicle owner’s manual. Also, to make the process more efficient, please install your child restraint seat to the best of your ability before attending the inspection.

For more information, contact the Oak Ridge Police Department at (865) 425-3504.