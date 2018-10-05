Home / Featured / ORFD: No injuries in basement fire

ORFD: No injuries in basement fire

Jim Harris

(ORFD press release) On Wednesday, October 3, 2018, at approximately 6:23 p.m., the Oak Ridge Fire Department responded to a house fire on Delaware Avenue. The first arriving unit was on scene within minutes and reported fire in the basement area.

Occupants of the home stated that they were alerted by the smell of smoke and the sound of the smoke detector. They were able to evacuate the residence without injury and call 911.

The fire was extinguished within 10 minutes. The majority of the damage was located in the basement; however, the upper floor received damage from smoke. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but is believed to be unintentional.

The fire department responded with a total of 14 personnel, four engines, a rescue unit, and a command vehicle. No additional information will be released at this time.

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

