ORFD: No injuries in basement fire

(ORFD press release) On Wednesday, October 3, 2018, at approximately 6:23 p.m., the Oak Ridge Fire Department responded to a house fire on Delaware Avenue. The first arriving unit was on scene within minutes and reported fire in the basement area.

Occupants of the home stated that they were alerted by the smell of smoke and the sound of the smoke detector. They were able to evacuate the residence without injury and call 911.

The fire was extinguished within 10 minutes. The majority of the damage was located in the basement; however, the upper floor received damage from smoke. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but is believed to be unintentional.

The fire department responded with a total of 14 personnel, four engines, a rescue unit, and a command vehicle. No additional information will be released at this time.