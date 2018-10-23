OR Rowing names new coach

Oak Ridge Rowing Association added a new addition to the Atomic Rowing Coaching Staff! Coach Julio Sanchez was recently hired by the Oak Ridge Rowing Association to lead as the Head Coach of the entire program.

Coach Sanchez has a vast experience as both a rower and a coach. He has rowed on Elite National teams for Argentina and Spain, and continues to compete at the national level as a master sculler. Coach Sanchez recently came back from Sarasota, Florida, after competing at the FISA Masters Worlds Regatta. He also had much success as the coach of the Spanish Junior National team, as well as US teams such as Miami, Sarasota Scullers, and Westerville. Coach Sanchez says “ with Oak Ridge Rowing Association having the best rowing venue in the country, I am incredibly excited to get started and work with this team. The club is filled with amazing and hardworking rowers that have welcomed me with open arms”. With much success in his past, ORRA is excited to have Coach Sanchez in Oak Ridge , TN to bring his vast knowledge of rowing.

Oak Ridge Rowing Association is a non profit rowing association that offers coached programs and membership to Middle School, High School and Masters (21+) rowers of all levels. Along with a competitive rowing program, ORRA is known as “America’s Favorite Rowing Venue” and hosts 7+ nationally known regattas a year, bringing competitors to the region from around the country.With the mission to grow rowing in East Tennessee, Oak Ridge Rowing Association is always welcome to teaching new members the growing sport of rowing. If interested in learning, email us at info@orra.org for more information!