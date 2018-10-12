Home / Featured / OR Council OKs contracts for Senior Center, Preschool

OR Council OKs contracts for Senior Center, Preschool

Meeting Thursday in a special session, the Oak Ridge City Council unanimously approved construction contracts for two long-sought-after city projects, namely a new preschool and a new senior center.

The two contracts together are valued at $11.1 million and were both awarded to Jenkins and Stilles LLC out of Knoxville.

The contract for the preschool project is valued at approximately $8.4 million and will include improvements to Scarboro Park, where it will be constructed. The preschool is expected to be completed by the end of November 2019.

The Senior Center contract is valued at approximately $2.68 million and it will be built just west of the Oak Ridge Civic Center in Bissell Park. That project is slated for completion by October 1st, 2019.

Both projects will be funded through general obligation bonds, which could go to market in November and close in December.

Construction could begin as soon as next month.

