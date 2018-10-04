On the Air: Another busy sports weekend at WYSH

The Powell Brothers Mechanical Contractors’ Dragon Wagon hits the road Thursday afternoon from 4 to 6 pm, setting up shop at Auto Medic at 811 Clinch Avenue in South Clinton.

The WYSH Sports Crew will recap Clinton’s heartbreaking, overtime loss against West plus all of last week’s scores and look ahead to this weekend’s high school, college and pro matchups.

This week’s Salute to Teachers presented by Ray Varner Ford will focus on a current teacher, coach and mother of three, Lady Dragon Basketball Coach Alicia Phillips, who also shares her excitement for the upcoming season.

Our Dragon of the Past is none other than Terry Benjamin, Class of 1977, who shares his recollections of playing for the Orange & Black and what the experience meant to him.

In addition, we will also have our weekly Dragon History Lesson with ET Stamey, presented by the Hollingsworth Companies, and visit with a member of the current Dragons’ coaching staff. All that, plus wildly-ill-advised game picks from your WYSH Sports Crew.

Swing by and see us at Auto Medic, 811 Clinch Avenue in South Clinton, Thursday from 4 to 6 pm and sign up for your last chance to kick a 35-yard field goal during next week’s home finale against Oak Ridge in the Pizza Express Kick for Ca$h for a chance at $1000!

That sets up a busy weekend of live sports on your Local Sports Leader, WYSH.

Tune in Friday night at 7:00 for the Eye Center Pregame Show, getting you set for the 7:30 kickoff of the Fox & Farley Friday Night Football presentation of the Clinton Dragons at the top-ranked Fulton Falcons.

This will be the 18th all-time meeting between Clinton and Fulton, dating back to their first meeting in 1966. The Falcons hold a slim 9-8 series lead, including a 40-7 win last year at Clinton in their first matchup since a 1984 Clinton victory. The series lay dormant until realignment last year made them Region rivals.

Fulton is 5-1 on the season and 2-0 in Region 3-5A and ranked number on in the latest 5A football poll. The only blemish on their record is a 35-20 loss against fellow perennial power Maryville. Clinton is 1-5 on the season and 0-2 in Region competition, and have lost five straight coming into this game after a 16-8 season-opening win at Scott.

Elsewhere, both Anderson County and Oak Ridge are in their bye weeks and will return to action next weekend.

Campbell County hosts Karns on Friday while Powell visits West, Oliver Springs plays at home against Sunbright and Jellico travels to Cumberland Gap.

Saturday, here on WYSH, tune in for the first elimination race in the NASCAR XFinity Series playoffs, the “Bar Harbor 200” from Dover International Speedway, with our coverage beginning at 2:30 pm on the Motor racing Network (MRN).

Sunday at 1:00, tune in to WYSH and Merle FM for live, flag-to-flag coverage of the first race in Round 2 of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, the “Gander Outdoors 400” from the Monster Mile in Dover.