Oct. 14-20 is Earth Science Week

Jim Harris

(TN Department of Environment and Conservation)  Governor Bill Haslam has proclaimed October 14th  through the 20th Earth Science Week in Tennessee, to promote awareness of the importance of geoscience. As part of Earth Science Week, TDEC, in partnership with the American Geosciences Institute, will distribute a limited number of Earth Science Week tool kits to science teachers across the state.

“Making educational tools available to teachers and students on the importance of the Earth Sciences is a vital way to increase environmental literacy among Tennessee students,” said Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation Commissioner Dr. Shari Meghreblian. “We are happy to provide these resources and support educators as they teach these important topics.”

The 2018 Earth Science Week theme is “Earth as Inspiration,” which will promote public understanding and stewardship of the planet, especially in terms of the ways art relates to geoscience principles and issues as diverse as energy, climate change, natural disasters, technology, industry, agriculture, recreation and the economy.

Special items in the toolkit include NASA materials on school resources and planetary exploration; National Park Service posters on caves, plants, and geology; Switch Energy Project information on energy science; and various learning activities.

Governors across the United States will join Gov. Haslam in issuing proclamations that support Earth Science Week, reaching more than 50 million people across the country and around the world. Individuals and groups will celebrate Earth Science Week by participating in events in all 50 states and several other countries.

Educators interested in receiving an Earth Science Week tool kit may contact TDEC Geologist Ron Zurawski at Ronald.Zurawski@tn.gov or (615) 532-1502. The tool kits are free of charge while supplies last.

For more information about Earth Science Week, visit www.earthsciweek.org.

