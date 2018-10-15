Oak Ridge road work Tuesday evening

(Oak Ridge press release) As part of the ongoing Oak Ridge Turnpike Pedestrian Improvement Project, drivers should be aware that lane closures will be in effect for several hours on the evening of Tuesday, October 16, 2018.

During this time, crews with Volunteer Highway, Inc., will be street striping, placing pavement markings and installing new crosswalk markings. Work will occur at the Oak Ridge Turnpike intersection with North and South Tulane Avenue as well as the Tennyson Road and East Division Road intersection.

Work is anticipated to begin around 7 p.m. on Tuesday and will likely take several hours to complete. Crews will need to periodically close and open lanes on all four sides of the affected intersections. The closures will be temporary and will last long enough for workers to stripe or mark each area before moving on to the next area. Flaggers will be present to direct traffic.

Drivers, pedestrians and cyclists are urged to use extreme care and caution when traveling along these sections of roadway. Please take alternate routes whenever possible. We apologize for any inconvenience the closures may cause and appreciate your patience and understanding during this time. Please note that all construction work is subject to change based on such unknowns as weather, equipment, and access issues.

Volunteer Highway, Inc., is a subcontractor with Southern Contractors, Inc., the general contractor for the pedestrian improvement project. Any questions can be directed to the City of Oak Ridge Public Works Department by calling (865) 425-1875 or sending an email to PubWorksDis@OakRidgeTN.gov.