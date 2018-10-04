Home / Featured / Oak Ridge names Forkner new Library Director
Jim Harris

The City of Oak Ridge has announced that Julie Forkner has been named Director of the Oak Ridge Public Library. Forkner was hired in 2016 as Manager of Library Operations. She has served as Acting Library Director for the last six months.

According to a city press release, Forkner is a graduate of the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, receiving her Masters of Library and Information Science in 2012. Prior to this, she also obtained a Masters of English Rhetoric and Composition from UT-Chattanooga and a Bachelor of Arts in Environmental Studies from Warren Wilson College in North Carolina.

Forkner is a member of the American Library Association as well as the Public Library Association and the East Tennessee Library Association. She previously served as Reference Librarian, and later Director, of the E.G. Fisher Public Library in Athens, Tennessee.

“I am looking forward to building on the strong tradition of excellent library service in Oak Ridge and bringing our library into the future with creative and innovative collaboration,” Forkner said in a press release of her new position.

City Manager Mark Watson announced the decision to staff this week. In the press release issued Thursday, Watson is quoted as saying, “I am proud to make this appointment. I have observed Julie Forkner’s capacity as Library Director and am pleased with what I’ve seen. Julie promises an ability to modernize and improve the library while respecting its history. She has a high degree of concern for customer service and always works to meet the needs of the community.”

The Oak Ridge Public Library circulated nearly 135,000 items last year and fielded more than 32,000 reference questions, according to the release, which also says that approximately 68 percent of Oak Ridge residents hold active library cards.

Additional information is available online at www.orpl.org.

