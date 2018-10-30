Home / Community Bulletin Board / Oak Ridge co-ed volleyball sign-ups begin Nov. 12th

Oak Ridge co-ed volleyball sign-ups begin Nov. 12th

Jim Harris

(Oak Ridge Recreation & Parks press release) Registration for the City of Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks Department’s co-ed Volleyball league will open on Monday, November 12, 2018.

Early registration will end Saturday, December 8. Late registration will end Saturday, December 15. Games are scheduled to begin on January 8, 2019, and will be played on Tuesday evenings.

Interested teams may obtain registration information at the front desk of the Oak Ridge Civic Center or retrieve them online at http://orrecparks.oakridgetn.gov/athletics/volleyball.

Teams may request either a competitive A Division or a recreational B Division in the 2019 season. Division placements will be dependent on registration numbers.

For additional questions, please contact Matt Reece with the Oak Ridge Recreation & Parks Department at (865) 425-3440 or via social media at @ORRecSports.

