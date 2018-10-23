Home / Community Bulletin Board / Norris Lions annual Turkey Shoot returns

Norris Lions annual Turkey Shoot returns

Jim Harris 2 days ago Community Bulletin Board, Local News Leave a comment 52 Views

(Submitted) The Norris Lions annual Turkey Shoot will be held beginning Saturday, November 3rd and continuing on the following two Saturdays, November 10th and 17th.  The Turkey Shoot site is located approximately 2.5 miles from Interstate 75 North at Exit 122, the Clinton/Norris exit (or 1.1 miles from the traffic light at Norris).  Everyone is welcome, however, there are some restrictions on modified guns.  For more information, contact Roy Langheld at 865-494-7502.

