Norris Bulletin: Irwin inducted into ET Writers Hall of Fame

(Norris Bulletin) Museum of Appalachia founder John Rice Irwin was among fifteen notable writers with ties to East Tennessee inducted into the East Tennessee Writers Hall of Fame last Friday evening in ceremonies at Knoxville’s Club LeConte.

Irwin was honored for his “Outstanding Contribution to East Tennessee Culture and Literacy.” Previously named as a recipient of the prestigious MacArthur Foundation Fellowship, Irwin has long been recognized as a leading authority on the history, culture and music of the Southern Appalachian region and has lectured on the subject throughout the Eastern US. In addition to his nomination to the Writers Hall of Fame, he has received numerous other awards and has been honored by the East Tennessee Historical Society as one of nine prominent area residents whose accomplishments have distinguished them far beyond East Tennessee.

He has authored several noteworthy books on Appalachian history and culture, including “Alex Stewart: Portrait of a Pioneer,” “Guns and Gunmaking Tools of Southern Appalachia,” “A People and Their Quilt,” “Musical Instruments of the Southern Appalachian Mountains,” “Baskets and Basket Makers in Southern Appalachia,” “A People and Their Music: The Story Behind the Story of Country Music,” and “The Unlikely Story of the Museum of Appalachia and How It Came to Be.”

