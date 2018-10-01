Museum of Appalachia welcomes fall

(Museum of Appalachia) As the leaves begin to change and an Autumn chill sets in, the Museum of Appalachia will host two new engaging, family-friendly events.

Haunts and History, October 26-27, will feature a trick-or-treat trail, filled with homemade and vintage candies and treats, as well as local storytellers sharing true and inspired stories about our Appalachian ancestors. Guests can also enjoy hay rides, live music, blacksmithing, pumpkin carving demonstrations, and festive snacks.

For an additional charge, attendees can pick pumpkins from the patch or choose a pumpkin to paint and take home.

Fall Heritage Day, November 10, will transport guests back in time through the sights, sounds, smells, and tastes of pioneer traditions and demonstrations. Guests will enjoy activities and contests including sheep herding, antique tractors and engines, old-fashioned games, a slow tractor race, a skillet toss and wrench toss, a working threshing machine and a mule jumping contest. The Museum grounds will also be filled with homemade food, bluegrass and folk music, and interactive demonstrations such as molasses making, sawmilling, soap making, toy and doll making, quilting, and much more.

Included in Fall Heritage Day will be The Great Appalachian Fiddlers’ Convention, which will feature fiddle, banjo, dancing, and other musical instrument contests.

Advance tickets for both events are on sale now at www.museumofappalachia.org; events are free to Museum members. For additional information, admission details, or to enter one of the contests, please call 865-494-7680 or visit the website.

As a non-profit, Smithsonian affiliated organization, the Museum’s mission is to preserve the artifacts and culture of an earlier time for the benefit of future generations; and to instill in the community – regionally, nationally, and internationally- a greater knowledge of and appreciation for the Appalachian heritage. The Museum is located 16 miles north of Knoxville at I-75, exit, 122, then one mile east.