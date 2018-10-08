Home / Featured / Morgan students attend Manufacturing Day event at Y-12

Morgan students attend Manufacturing Day event at Y-12

Jim Harris 1 min ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 3 Views

Students from Morgan County Career & Technical Center attended a Manufacturing Day event at Y-12 National Security Complex. The event occurred in advance of the official Manufacturing Day (https://www.mfgday.com/), which is an annual celebration of manufacturing held the first Friday in October with the stated goal of inspiring the next generation of manufacturers.

The national shortage of skilled workers affects Y-12 as much, if not more than, other manufacturers. Mark Gokey of Construction Operations told the students that the company will soon be hiring several hundred skilled crafts workers over the next few years. “There’s a job out here for each and every one of you, if you want it,” he said.

By sponsoring a day of career exploration, Y-12’s managing and operating contractor Consolidated Nuclear Security, LLC hopes to inspire these young people to pursue careers in the skilled trades. The students heard from experienced Teamsters, metal workers, pipefitters, electricians and more about the opportunities available for those with the right skills.

Mike Thompson, president of the Atomic Trades and Labor Council told the students that the panelists identify themselves as the “hands-on folks.” He and the other panelists stressed the importance of making good decisions now and as they prepare for the future, which is particularly important for jobs requiring a security clearance.

Some of the panelists had attended college and some started in other jobs before they entered the trades, and they were all emphatic about the fact that college is not for everyone. In fact, Tim Willis, a pipefitter from Morgan County, told the students there were two takeaways from the day: “There’s nothing wrong with working with your hands, and make good decisions.”

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Tennessee Mine Safety Unit gets additional funding

(TDLWD) The Tennessee Mine Safety Unit recently received supplemental funding through a $190,049 federal grant …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.