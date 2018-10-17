Home / Featured / Morgan County couple convicted of murdering toddler

Morgan County couple convicted of murdering toddler

A Morgan County couple was found guilty of felony first-degree murder Tuesday by a Loudon County jury in the death of a 17-month-old boy in June of 2014.

Morgan County deputies were called to a home on a report of a child choking on a cookie on June 1st, 2014, and the child was taken to Roane Medical Center, where he died later that same day. For the better part of a day, the death was believed to be accidental. A subsequent TBI investigation revealed, however, that there was no evidence of cookies in the home and that young Levi Beaty had several blunt force injuries including bruises, cuts, and even a fractured spine at the time of his death. The medical examiner testified that Levi’s cause of death was a ruptured aorta, the trauma from which was compared to the trauma experienced by someone in a car accident or someone being kicked by a horse.

Levi’s mother, Amanda Beaty, and her boyfriend, Rodger Dale Prince, were charged with first-degree murder, and on Tuesday, a jury in Loudon County, where the trial was moved to ensure an impartial jury, convicted both of felony murder and convicted Beaty of child endangerment. A judge sentenced them both to life behind bars on the murder conviction and Beaty will be sentenced on the endangerment conviction in January.

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

