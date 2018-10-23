More on permits: Four paid for after debate

Two weeks ago, before the Clinton mayoral debate on October 12th, WYSH asked listeners to submit questions for one or both of the candidates, incumbent Scott Burton and challenger Stephen McNally.

Among the questions was one concerning whether or not Mayor Burton, who owns several rental properties in town, had obtained the necessary permits to perform work on those properties.

During the debate, Burton said that he had not gotten any permits, since the work was primarily done on “heat and air units,” which he did not believe required a permit. We followed up and it turns out, that a permit is required for the replacement of a heat and air unit.

WYSH continued to follow up, and Clinton Building Official Curtis Perez said that, since the debate, Burton or his contractors had obtained and paid for “years-old” permits on four projects, which indicates that they had not been properly obtained in the first place.

We will continue to follow this story for you, and we are also expecting more information to be released in the coming days by a Nashville-based publication called the “Tennessee Star,” reporters from which contacted the radio station earlier today (Tuesday October 23rd).

As soon as we get ALL of the information, we will reach out to all of the principles in this story for comment and reaction.

HERE is the story posted Tuesday afternoon by The Tennessee Star.