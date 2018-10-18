Home / Obituaries / Michael Wesley Dorris, age 54, of Boise, Idaho; formerly of Heiskell

Michael Wesley Dorris, age 54, of Boise, Idaho; formerly of Heiskell, TN went home to be with his Savior on October 11, 2018 after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Born to Bobbie Joe Dorris and Phyllis Graham Dorris on October 6, 1964.  Michael was a man of many talents; he was a self-taught banjo player, a gourmet cook, and a genius on computers.  He worked for Micron Corporation in Boise, Idaho for 3 ½ years.  Michael was a gentle, quiet soul who loved his mother dearly.  He took her on many trips and made many beautiful memories with her.

Waiting to welcome Michael home was his dad, Bobbie Dorris; his sister, Pamela Jo Dorris; his beloved grandparents, Earl and Helen Graham and A.G. and Cynthia Dorris; and other family members.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his mother, Phyllis Dorris: his sister, Stacey Donahue and husband Darrell; his beloved nieces, Katelin Pierson and husband Chase of Champagne, IL and Cierra Donahue of Claxton, TN; his nephews, Seth Webber and Austin Donahue of Claxton, TN.  He also leaves great nephew, Carson Webber and great niece Hadley Webber.  He also leaves behind several aunts and uncles.

Holley-Gamble Funeral home is in charge of Michael’s arrangements and at Michael’s request, there will be no services, just a private burial at Sartin Cemetery.  Flowers may be sent or donations be made to the American Cancer Society in his name.  Holley-Gamble Funeral Home, Clinton.  www.holleygamble.com

