MENCS: Logano wins at Martinsville, Truex displeased

Jim Harris 2 days ago Featured, Local Sports Leave a comment 37 Views

(MRN) Joey Logano won Sunday’s First Data 500 at Martinsville Speedway after making contact with Martin Truex Jr. coming to the checkered flag to punch his ticket to the Championship 4.

The duo battled side-by-side over the final 10 laps before the final race to the finish that saw Truex Jr. go sideways while Logano drove away to the win.

“It’s racing, it’s what we have to do to get there. We have to get there first,” Logano said. “We had a great car today. Our pit crew won us the race – they are so fast.

“Some are going to like it and haters are going to hate a little bit but I’m a hard racer. I don’t think that’s a secret to anyone. We’re here to win a championship this year.”

Not surprisingly Truex Jr. was none too pleased with the turn of events.

“That’s short track racing but what comes around, goes around,” Truex Jr. said. “I’m not letting him. I’m going to win the championship.

“Proud of our guys, proud of my team. Everybody said we’re out, said we can’t run good at short tracks, our team’s shutting down, we can’t make it to the championship four, we’re going to show everybody.”

Denny Hamlin was able to slip by to finish second with Truex Jr., Kyle Busch and Brad Keselowski rounding out the top five.

Kurt Busch, Chase Elliott, Ryan Newman, Daniel Suarez and Kevin Harvick completed the first 10 finishers.

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series now moves to Texas Motor Speedway next Sunday.

RESULTS

Fin

St

Car

 Driver

Car

Laps

Status

Laps Led

Points

1

10

22

 Joey Logano

Ford

500

Running

309

59

2

3

11

 Denny Hamlin

Toyota

500

Running

31

54

3

33

78

 Martin Truex Jr.

Toyota

500

Running

18

45

4

1

18

 Kyle Busch

Toyota

500

Running

100

49

5

7

2

 Brad Keselowski

Ford

500

Running

41

33

6

6

41

 Kurt Busch

Ford

500

Running

0

43

7

19

9

 Chase Elliott

Chevrolet

500

Running

0

34

8

16

31

 Ryan Newman

Chevrolet

500

Running

0

39

9

8

19

 Daniel Suarez

Toyota

500

Running

0

28

10

12

4

 Kevin Harvick

Ford

500

Running

0

29

STANDINGS

Pos.

Driver

Points

Cut Off +/-

Race Wins

Stage Wins

1

Joey Logano

4,074

1

2

2

Kyle Busch

4,104

+46

1

3

Martin Truex Jr.

4,083

+25

3

4

Kevin Harvick

4,083

+25

4

5

Kurt Busch

4,058

-25

1

6

Chase Elliott

4,052

-31

2

7

Clint Bowyer

4,041

-42

8

Aric Almirola

4,033

-50

1

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

