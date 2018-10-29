MENCS: Logano wins at Martinsville, Truex displeased

(MRN) Joey Logano won Sunday’s First Data 500 at Martinsville Speedway after making contact with Martin Truex Jr. coming to the checkered flag to punch his ticket to the Championship 4.

The duo battled side-by-side over the final 10 laps before the final race to the finish that saw Truex Jr. go sideways while Logano drove away to the win.

“It’s racing, it’s what we have to do to get there. We have to get there first,” Logano said. “We had a great car today. Our pit crew won us the race – they are so fast.

“Some are going to like it and haters are going to hate a little bit but I’m a hard racer. I don’t think that’s a secret to anyone. We’re here to win a championship this year.”

Not surprisingly Truex Jr. was none too pleased with the turn of events.

“That’s short track racing but what comes around, goes around,” Truex Jr. said. “I’m not letting him. I’m going to win the championship.

“Proud of our guys, proud of my team. Everybody said we’re out, said we can’t run good at short tracks, our team’s shutting down, we can’t make it to the championship four, we’re going to show everybody.”

Denny Hamlin was able to slip by to finish second with Truex Jr., Kyle Busch and Brad Keselowski rounding out the top five.

Kurt Busch, Chase Elliott, Ryan Newman, Daniel Suarez and Kevin Harvick completed the first 10 finishers.

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series now moves to Texas Motor Speedway next Sunday.

RESULTS

Fin St Car Driver Car Laps Status Laps Led Points 1 10 22 Joey Logano Ford 500 Running 309 59 2 3 11 Denny Hamlin Toyota 500 Running 31 54 3 33 78 Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 500 Running 18 45 4 1 18 Kyle Busch Toyota 500 Running 100 49 5 7 2 Brad Keselowski Ford 500 Running 41 33 6 6 41 Kurt Busch Ford 500 Running 0 43 7 19 9 Chase Elliott Chevrolet 500 Running 0 34 8 16 31 Ryan Newman Chevrolet 500 Running 0 39 9 8 19 Daniel Suarez Toyota 500 Running 0 28 10 12 4 Kevin Harvick Ford 500 Running 0 29

STANDINGS

Pos. Driver Points Cut Off +/- Race Wins Stage Wins 1 Joey Logano 4,074 – 1 2 2 Kyle Busch 4,104 +46 1 – 3 Martin Truex Jr. 4,083 +25 – 3 4 Kevin Harvick 4,083 +25 – 4 5 Kurt Busch 4,058 -25 – 1 6 Chase Elliott 4,052 -31 2 – 7 Clint Bowyer 4,041 -42 – – 8 Aric Almirola 4,033 -50 1 –