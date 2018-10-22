MENCS: Elliott wins, four eliminated from championship

(MRN) Chase Elliott captured his third career win and second in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs in Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway.
Elliott took advantage of a late race pit road speeding penalty by Kevin Harvick and led the last 44 laps to score the win.
Elliott continued his second half of the season hot streak and was in position to take advantage of the opportunity Harvick left open.
Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, Erik Jones and Martin Truex Jr. rounded out the top five.
Brad Keselowski, Ryan Blaney, Joey Logano, Alex Bowman and Aric Almirola completed the first 10 finishers.
Joey Logano and Harvick won the first two stages. Stage Points
Four drivers were eliminated from the playoffs after Sunday’s race with Blaney, Keselowski, Larson and Bowman missing the cut (Read More).
The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series begins the Round of 8 next Sunday with the First Data 500 at Martinsville Speedway.
Race results
|Fin
|St
|Car
|Driver
|Make
|Laps
|Status
|Laps Led
|Points
|1
|13
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Chevrolet
|267
|Running
|44
|48
|2
|7
|18
|Kyle Busch
|Toyota
|267
|Running
|0
|48
|3
|27
|42
|Kyle Larson
|Chevrolet
|267
|Running
|0
|39
|4
|6
|20
|Erik Jones
|Toyota
|267
|Running
|0
|40
|5
|12
|78
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Toyota
|267
|Running
|0
|33
|6
|5
|2
|Brad Keselowski
|Ford
|267
|Running
|26
|31
|7
|4
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Ford
|267
|Running
|9
|47
|8
|1
|22
|Joey Logano
|Ford
|267
|Running
|100
|47
|9
|10
|88
|Alex Bowman
|Chevrolet
|267
|Running
|0
|30
|10
|3
|10
|Aric Almirola
|Ford
|267
|Running
|0
|32
Standings
|Pos.
|Driver
|Points
|Cut Off +/-
|Race Wins
|Stage Wins
|1
|Kyle Busch
|4,055
|+40
|1
|–
|2
|Kevin Harvick
|4,054
|+39
|–
|4
|3
|Martin Truex Jr.
|4,038
|+23
|–
|3
|4
|Chase Elliott
|4,018
|+3
|2
|–
|5
|Clint Bowyer
|4,015
|-3
|–
|–
|6
|Joey Logano
|4,015
|-3
|–
|1
|7
|Kurt Busch
|4,015
|-3
|–
|1
|8
|Aric Almirola
|4,006
|-12
|1
|–