MENCS: Elliott wins, four eliminated from championship

(MRN) Chase Elliott captured his third career win and second in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs in Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway.

Elliott took advantage of a late race pit road speeding penalty by Kevin Harvick and led the last 44 laps to score the win.

Elliott continued his second half of the season hot streak and was in position to take advantage of the opportunity Harvick left open.

Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, Erik Jones and Martin Truex Jr. rounded out the top five.

Brad Keselowski, Ryan Blaney, Joey Logano, Alex Bowman and Aric Almirola completed the first 10 finishers.

Joey Logano and Harvick won the first two stages. Stage Points

Four drivers were eliminated from the playoffs after Sunday’s race with Blaney, Keselowski, Larson and Bowman missing the cut (Read More).

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series begins the Round of 8 next Sunday with the First Data 500 at Martinsville Speedway.

Race results

Fin St Car Driver Make Laps Status Laps Led Points 1 13 9 Chase Elliott Chevrolet 267 Running 44 48 2 7 18 Kyle Busch Toyota 267 Running 0 48 3 27 42 Kyle Larson Chevrolet 267 Running 0 39 4 6 20 Erik Jones Toyota 267 Running 0 40 5 12 78 Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 267 Running 0 33 6 5 2 Brad Keselowski Ford 267 Running 26 31 7 4 12 Ryan Blaney Ford 267 Running 9 47 8 1 22 Joey Logano Ford 267 Running 100 47 9 10 88 Alex Bowman Chevrolet 267 Running 0 30 10 3 10 Aric Almirola Ford 267 Running 0 32

Standings

Pos. Driver Points Cut Off +/- Race Wins Stage Wins 1 Kyle Busch 4,055 +40 1 – 2 Kevin Harvick 4,054 +39 – 4 3 Martin Truex Jr. 4,038 +23 – 3 4 Chase Elliott 4,018 +3 2 – 5 Clint Bowyer 4,015 -3 – – 6 Joey Logano 4,015 -3 – 1 7 Kurt Busch 4,015 -3 – 1 8 Aric Almirola 4,006 -12 1 –