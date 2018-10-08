Home / Local Sports / MENCS: Elliott holds off Hamlin for win at Dover

MENCS: Elliott holds off Hamlin for win at Dover

Jim Harris 1 min ago Local Sports Leave a comment 5 Views

(MRN, Pete Pistone)  Chase Elliott held off Denny Hamlin in an overtime finish to win Sunday’s Gander Outdoors 400 at Dover International Speedway, which advances him to the Round of 8.

Elliott came back from an early race uncontrolled tire penalty on lap 122 to score his second win of the season and of his Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series career.

“We had a penalty early and fell behind, luckily had a good enough car and strategy to get back,” Elliott said. “What a day, thanks to those guys, that man right there (Rick Hendrick), he’s done so much for me. Wish my mom and dad were here, but it’s been a hell of a day for me.”

The win was a bit of redemption for Elliott, who was leading at Dover a year ago until Kyle Busch took the top spot a lap from the finish.

“Definitely makes it sweeter for sure,” Elliott said.

Hamlin, Joey Logano, Erik Jones and Kurt Busch rounded out the top five.

“After last fall,” said Hamlin, referencing the duo’s Martinsville contact. “I was really sure to try and not make any contact, to be honest with you.”

Kevin Harvick, Austin Dillon, Kyle Busch, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Daniel Suarez completed the first 10 finishers.

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series now heads to Talladega Superspeedway next Sunday afternoon.

