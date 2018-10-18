Massive fire destroys abandoned Rocky Top building

A massive fire destroyed the building that once housed the Lake City Hospital and later, Genesis Recovery Center, Wednesday morning.

The fire was reported to dispatchers shortly before 5:15 am in the building at 901 South Main Street.

Law enforcement officers closed Main Street for several blocks around the scene to allow emergency responders room to work safely. Motorists were re-routed on to side streets for several hours.

No injuries were reported to firefighters and the building was unoccupied at the time of the fire.

There was no electricity hooked up to the vacant building and officials believe it was “most likely” arson. The blaze is believed to have started in the front of the building. The State Fire Marshal’s Office will investigate the exact cause.

The building is owned by Cornerstone Christian Counseling, and city officials say that they had showed the property to a developer just one day prior to the fire.