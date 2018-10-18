Home / Featured / Massive fire destroys abandoned Rocky Top building

Massive fire destroys abandoned Rocky Top building

Jim Harris 1 min ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 4 Views

A massive fire destroyed the building that once housed the Lake City Hospital and later, Genesis Recovery Center, Wednesday morning.

The fire was reported to dispatchers shortly before 5:15 am in the building at 901 South Main Street.

Law enforcement officers closed Main Street for several blocks around the scene to allow emergency responders room to work safely. Motorists were re-routed on to side streets for several hours.

No injuries were reported to firefighters and the building was unoccupied at the time of the fire.

There was no electricity hooked up to the vacant building and officials believe it was “most likely” arson. The blaze is believed to have started in the front of the building. The State Fire Marshal’s Office will investigate the exact cause.

The building is owned by Cornerstone Christian Counseling, and city officials say that they had showed the property to a developer just one day prior to the fire.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Early Voting underway in Tennessee election

Early voting for the November 6th elections begin today (Wednesday October 17th) and continue through …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.