Mary Faye Burnum of Harriman

October 18, 2018

Mary Faye Burnum of Harriman, passed away Thursday, October 18, 2018 and joined her loving husband of 61 years, who she longed to be reunited with. She was born May 20, 1939 in Harriman and was a lifelong resident of Roane County. She was a member of Laurel Bluff Baptist Church. Faye worked several years for the Roane County News, and later retired from Roane County Health Department where she had worked in the WIC Department. She enjoyed sewing, cooking and singing gospel songs. She also loved watching Hallmark movies. Preceded in death by her husband, John Ray Burnum; parents, Lenoir & Mary Hamilton; grandsons, Rhett Lyle & Dustin Crass; also 12 brothers & sisters.

SURVIVORS

Daughter & Son-in-law who were also her loving caregivers

Melinda & Steve Soest of Harriman

Children

Tammy Lyle of Paint Rock

Rebecca Brummett of Chattanooga

Johnny Burnum of Ten Mile

17 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild

Special grandchildren

Shanna “Sunshine” Lyle, Richard “Richie” Crass & Devon Soest

Special great-grandson

Rickey Crass

Special Nephews

Bill Scarborough and Gary Burnum

Dear Friend

Rhonda Patterson of Kingston

She will always be remembered for her gentle & loving nature which embraced not only her family & friends but her faithful, loyal & devoted poodle, Rambo.

A private graveside service was held at Midway Church of God Cemetery 10:30 am, Wednesday, October 24, 2018 with The Reverend Doctor Jeff Sledge, Chaplain, Amedisys Hospice officiating. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston in charge of arrangements.

