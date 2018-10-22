Martha Barding of Kingston, passed away Thursday, October 18, 2018 at NHC Farragut after a battle with cancer. She was born October 23, 1939 in Titusville, Florida. She worked several years for Boeing at the Kennedy Space Center. Martha also worked many years at the Roane County Court House as a secretary in the Register of Deeds office. She and her husband, Butch donated land and formed South of the River Volunteer Fire Department where she held numerous positions over the years and remained very involved as long as her health permitted.

She enjoyed crocheting, knitting and especially loved making family heirlooms for her children & grandchildren. Martha was also an avid UT Football fan and was very excited about their recent victory. Preceded in death by her father, Curtis Revels; mother, Lillian Strickland.

SURVIVORS

Loving Husband of 57 years L.K (Butch) Barding of Kingston

Children Keith Barding & wife, Richelle of Kingston

Tim Barding & wife, Vickie of Kingston

Tammy Barding Jones & husband, Todd of Knoxville

Grandchildren Stephanie, Emily, Erica, Austin, Allie, Kenny, Patrick

Great-grandchildren Morgan, Michael V, Mabry, Eastin, Brinley, Bailey, Ashlynn,

Lula & Julian

Sisters Anita Moore of Tallahassee, FL

Janice Mazzare of Titusville, FL

Special Aunt Aunt Zulema Hutcheson of Titusville, FL

A host of extended family & dear friends

The family will receive friends 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 noon, Tuesday, October 23, 2018 at Fraker Funeral Home with Celebration of Life following at 12:00 noon in the chapel with Rev. Phillip Martin officiating. Entombment will follow at Roane Memorial Gardens.