Obituaries

Margaret Ann Lane Sharp, age 64 of Fratersville, passed away on Wednesday, October 17, 2018 at her residence. Margaret was born in Detroit, Michigan on January 2, 1954. She was a member of Fratersville Baptist Church. She loved to work puzzles, spending time with her grandchildren, reading, and spending time with her family and friends. Margaret is preceded in death by her father, James Euell Lane, brothers: Kenneth, Bill, Terry, and John Lane; and step-father, John H. Harmon.

Survivors:

Mother                 Ruby Mae Harmon of Lake City

Husband              Mike Sharp of Lake City

Daughters           Vickie Brown and Billy Ray of Halls

                             Ashley Kidwell and Alan of Halls

Brothers               Randy Lane and Tammy of Lake City

                             Tim Lane of Florida

Sister                    Faye Hall of Lake City

Special Friend    Dorothy Phillips of Lake City

                             Mickey Massengill and Jeanie of Briceville

                             Nancy Harmon of Briceville

Grandchildren     Tyler, Zade, and Madilyne

Visitation: 5:00 to 7:00 PM, Sunday, October 21, 2018 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.

Funeral Service: 7:00 PM, Sunday, October 21, 2018 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Mike Foust and Rev. Kenny Sharp officiating.

Family and Friends will meet at 12:00 Noon on Monday, October 22, 2018 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City to go in procession to the Leach Cemetery in Lake City for a 1:00 PM graveside service.

