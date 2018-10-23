Home / Featured / LWVOR holding candidate forum Thursday

The League of Women Voters of Oak Ridge will sponsor a candidate forum on Thursday, October 25, at 7 p.m. in the Oak Ridge High School Amphitheater. This forum will feature candidates running in the Tennessee state general election for Tennessee Senate District 5 and Tennessee House Districts 32 and 33, and information on the Roane County wheel tax referendum. Patrick Bryan, former League co-president, will moderate.

The two candidates for the Tennessee Senate District 5—which includes Anderson, Loudon, and part of Knox counties—are Randy McNally, the Republican incumbent lieutenant governor, and Stuart Starr, his Democratic challenger.

The two candidates for the Tennessee House District 32, which includes parts of Roane and Loudon counties, are Kent Calfee, the Republican incumbent, and Mary Ellen Blencoe, his Democratic challenger.

The two candidates for Tennessee House District 33, which covers most of Anderson County, are John Ragan, the Republican incumbent, and Richard Dawson, his Democratic challenger.

The forum will also include information on the Roane County wheel tax referendum on the ballot of all Roane County voters.

There will be time after the forum for greetings and informal discussions with the candidates.

Oak Ridge High School is at 1450 Oak Ridge Turnpike.

The election is November 6. Early voting started October 17 and continues until November 1.

