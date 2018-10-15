Home / Community Bulletin Board / Local company collecting for Community Action

Dura-Line in Clinton is collecting food, clothing and housewares for Anderson County Community Action now through October 29th.

Dura-Line is located at 1355 Carden Farm Drive in Clinton and can be reached by telephone at 865-288-1336 if you have questions.

They are asking for any non-perishable food items such as canned goods, pasta, peanut butter, dry mixes and the like.

They are also seeking gently used fall and/or winter clothing for all ages and in all sizes, including coats, jackets, sweatshirts, jeans, sweaters, socks, shoes, hats, gloves, scarves, hangers, etc.

The housewares they are seeking include sheets, blankets, pots, pans, dishes, silverware, cups, toasters, coffeemakers, pictures, frames and home decor of any kind (although organizers say nothing “too big,” as space is limited.

WYSH will help collect items at UGO in Clinton on Saturday October 27th from 10 am to 12 noon during a live remote.

