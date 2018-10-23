Home / Obituaries / Linda White, age 73 of Clinton

Linda White, age 73 of Clinton

Jim Harris 3 days ago Obituaries Leave a comment 100 Views

Sunday morning, the Lord called another angel home. Linda White, age 73 of Clinton, passed away peacefully at UT Medical Center. She retired from the Anderson County School System. Linda enjoyed spending time with her family and teaching her grandkids.

She is preceded in death by parents, Carl and Venita Presley; sister, Helen Stone; brother, Ravon Presley; grandson, Christopher Watts; son-in-law, Jimmy Shaffer; brother-in-law, Rex Stone.

 She is survived by: husband of over 40 years, Robbie White; children, Bobby Watts, Ann Watts, Kellie Shaffer, Robbin Humphrey and husband Chris; grandchildren, Melanie Humphrey, Shawn Humphrey; special grandchild, Zanna Phillips; brother, Gene Presley and wife Gail; sister, Vicki Stone; and a host of nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton on Wednesday, October 24, 2018 from 6-8pm with the funeral service to follow at 8pm with the Rev. Kirk Wallace officiating. The graveside service will be on Thursday, October 25, 2018 at 1pm at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. www.holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Wilma June Kennedy, age 82 of Lake City

Wilma June Kennedy, age 82 of Lake City, Tennessee passed away October 21, 2018 at …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.