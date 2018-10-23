Sunday morning, the Lord called another angel home. Linda White, age 73 of Clinton, passed away peacefully at UT Medical Center. She retired from the Anderson County School System. Linda enjoyed spending time with her family and teaching her grandkids.

She is preceded in death by parents, Carl and Venita Presley; sister, Helen Stone; brother, Ravon Presley; grandson, Christopher Watts; son-in-law, Jimmy Shaffer; brother-in-law, Rex Stone.

She is survived by: husband of over 40 years, Robbie White; children, Bobby Watts, Ann Watts, Kellie Shaffer, Robbin Humphrey and husband Chris; grandchildren, Melanie Humphrey, Shawn Humphrey; special grandchild, Zanna Phillips; brother, Gene Presley and wife Gail; sister, Vicki Stone; and a host of nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton on Wednesday, October 24, 2018 from 6-8pm with the funeral service to follow at 8pm with the Rev. Kirk Wallace officiating. The graveside service will be on Thursday, October 25, 2018 at 1pm at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. www.holleygamble.com