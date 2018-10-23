Laura Holbrook, age 90, passed away peacefully after a brief illness on Sunday, October 21st.

She is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Richard “Dick” Holbrook, daughter Kim

Williams (Rodney), daughter Katie Aloi (Tim), all of Clinton, 3 grandchildren: David Williams of

Chattanooga, Nicole Aloi (Steve Latour) of Pensacola, FL and Vince Aloi of Knoxville, TN, 1

great grandson, Dalton Williams, niece Tanya Michelle Sidwell (Keith) of Crossville, and her

beloved sister and brother-in-law, Tanya and Jim Thompson of Clinton.

Laura was active for over 49 years in the family’s church, First Cumberland Presbyterian Church of Oak Ridge. She loved to volunteer in the schools and was involved in numerous community activities throughout the years. Laura enjoyed gardening, crafts and spending time with her grandchildren.

Laura was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Billie Ditchen and brother,

Harold “Buddy” Ditchen II.

Receiving of friends will begin at noon on Friday, October 26th, followed by a 1 pm funeral in the Clinton Chapel of Holley-Gamble Funeral Home with burial to follow at Woodhaven in Claxton.

Memorials can be made to First Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 127 LaFayette Drive, Oak

Ridge, TN 37830.

Holley-Gamble Funeral Home, Clinton is in charge of arrangements.

