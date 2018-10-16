LaFollette PD raid home

The LaFollette Police Department’s Drug Unit and Special Response Team, along with troopers from the Tennessee Highway Patrol conducted a drug raid at a home on River Drive early Monday morning.

The raid, which was carried out shortly after 7 am, was at the home of a man identified as Willis York, Officers said that there were several people at the home at the time of the raid and that further charges are likely.

One of the people located at the home Monday was arrested, as 46-year-old Valerie Phillips was taken into custody on charges of possession of schedule III and IV drugs.