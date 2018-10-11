Knox pursuit ends in Clinton, one man jailed

Agents with the 7th Judicial District Crime Task Force searched a home in Clinton Wednesday and arrested one man following a police pursuit that began in Knoxville.

In a press release, the CTF says that Knox County deputies had tried to pull over a man identified as Boyd Phillips for reasons that remain unclear, but that he fled, leading them on a pursuit that was ultimately terminated for safety reasons. Knox County officers later located the car at a home on North Apache Road in Clinton.

Officers from the Clinton Police Department, Anderson County Sheriff’s Office and the CTF responded to the scene and spoke with the homeowner, who allowed them to search the residence. Phillips was located inside and taken into custody on charges out of both Campbell and Knox counties without further incident.

A search of the home turned up several items that are commonly associated with the manufacture of meth and those items were seized by members of the Dangerous Drugs Task Force and disposed of.

Phillips was taken to the Anderson County Jail.

The CTF says their investigation is ongoing and that further charges may be pending.

No injuries were reported in the incident.