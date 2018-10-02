Home / Obituaries / Kenneth Kennedy, age 69 of Rocky Top

Kenneth Kennedy, age 69 of Rocky Top

Kenneth Kennedy, age 69 of Rocky Top, passed away on Saturday, September 29, 2018 at the Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. He was born on November 26, 1948 to Loranzy and Stella Bunch Kennedy in Anderson County. He enjoyed fishing and ginsenging and going to flea markets when he was able. In his later years, he enjoyed watching TV and listening to the radio. He was of the Baptist faith and will be dearly missed.

He is preceded in death by his father, Loranzy Kennedy; brothers, Coye Kennedy and Boyd Kennedy; and niece, Laura Cook.

He is survived by: mother, Stella Kennedy; brothers, Charlie Kennedy, Ricky Kennedy and wife Karen, Lynn Kennedy and Berta Phillips; sister, Reba Cook and husband Paul; nephew, Robert Cook; and nieces, Meagan Kennedy, Katelynn Kennedy.

A graveside service will take place at Byrge Cemetery in New River on Wednesday, October 3, 2018 at 1pm. Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Rocky Top is in charge of all arrangements. www.holleygamble.com

