Kendall named interim Explore Oak Ridge president

(Explore Oak Ridge) Explore Oak Ridge, the city’s Convention and Visitors Bureau, announced today that it will appoint Lisa Kendall to the position of Interim President. Lisa currently serves as Explore Oak Ridge’s vice-president and oversees visitor event development and support. Since joining Explore Oak Ridge in 2015, Lisa has led countless initiatives to enhance the economic impact of visitors on Oak Ridge. Through various partnerships, Lisa was able to help recruit and support visitor events like the 2017 USRowing Masters National Championship, 2018 US Cycling National Championship Time Trials, and the 2018 National Enduro Series Downhill Mountain Bike Championship, to name a few. In 2020, Oak Ridge will be host to the NCAA National Rowing Championships.

“Lisa has single-handedly reshaped the way Oak Ridge attracts visitors. Her efforts have been critical in recruiting several prestigious visitor events to Oak Ridge. These events gave the city national exposure as well as generated millions of dollars for the local economy,” said Marc DeRose, former president of Explore Oak Ridge.

Lisa is an East Tennessee native and is a graduate of the University of Tennessee with degrees in Mechanical Engineering and Finance. She lives in Oak Ridge with her family. Lisa will begin her term as Interim President on October 1 and will serve until the position is permanently filled.

Explore Oak Ridge is a non-profit organization that provides destination marketing for the City of Oak Ridge.