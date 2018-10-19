The public is invited to sing some “Karaoke For a Cause” to benefit Alzheimer’s Tennessee, sponsored by Brookdale Senior Living of Oak Ridge and ORAU, from 6:30 to 10 pm, on Saturday November 3rd in the Pollard Auditorium at ORAU located at 201 Badger Avenue in Oak Ridge.

To sing, songs are $5 each for each performer, plus $2 for each additional person performing.

Performers who collect the most donations for Alzheimer’s TN win prizes! Bring along some cash for drinks, desserts and donations. They will be selling wine and beer, there will be door prizes, and Birdwell Catering will bring its food truck, not to mention some tasty desserts.

For more information, send an email to karaoke4tn@yahoo.com.