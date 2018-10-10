Jesse Steven Long age 47 of Clinton, TN passed away on Monday, October 8, 2018 at his home. He was a loving husband, father, son and brother. Jesse was proud of his family and enjoyed family get-togethers. He enjoyed going to the lake, hunting and sports, over all football was his favorite. Jesse was a member of Second Baptist Church in Clinton, TN.

Jesse is survived by his wife, Amanda Long of Clinton, TN; father, William “David” Long of Rocky Top, TN; mother, Ann Long of Oak Ridge, TN; son, Billy Long of Clinton, TN; daughter, Elizabeth Long of Clinton, TN, brother, George Long of Andersonville, TN; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Jesse’s family will receive his friends on Thursday, October 11, 2018 from 6:00pm – 8:00pm with his celebration of life following at 8:00pm all in the chapel of Jones Mortuary with Pastor Mike Thompson officiating.

Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.