Home / Obituaries / Jesse Steven Long age 47 of Clinton

Jesse Steven Long age 47 of Clinton

Jim Harris 1 min ago Obituaries Leave a comment 1 Views

Jesse Steven Long age 47 of Clinton, TN passed away on Monday, October 8, 2018 at his home.  He was a loving husband, father, son and brother.  Jesse was proud of his family and enjoyed family get-togethers.  He enjoyed going to the lake, hunting and sports, over all football was his favorite.  Jesse was a member of Second Baptist Church in Clinton, TN.

Jesse is survived by his wife, Amanda Long of Clinton, TN;  father, William “David” Long of Rocky Top, TN; mother, Ann Long of Oak Ridge, TN; son, Billy Long of Clinton, TN; daughter, Elizabeth Long of Clinton, TN, brother, George Long of Andersonville, TN; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Jesse’s family will receive his friends on Thursday, October 11, 2018 from 6:00pm – 8:00pm with his celebration of life following at 8:00pm all in the chapel of Jones Mortuary with Pastor Mike Thompson officiating.

Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Clifford Wilson, age 78 of Clinton

Clifford Wilson, age 78 of Clinton passed away on Tuesday, October 2, 2018 at Parkwest …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.