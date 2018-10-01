Jennifer Louise Phillips, age 81, slipped into the arms of our Lord, September 26, 2018. Louise was born July 2, 1937 in Scott County, Tennessee and was a member of Low Gap Baptist Church. She later lived in Anderson County, Tennessee where she raised her seven sons and was a member of Clinch River Baptist Church. She was a gracious and loving Mother and Grandmother. Most of all she loved spending time with her family. She loved holidays and her family reunion because that meant time with family. She was an avid reader and truly enjoyed years of being a substitute teacher and then bookkeeper. Louise is preceded in death by her parents; Ezra and Clara Rose, her brother Claude Rose, Sisters and Brothers-in-law; Emma and Carl Reed, Faye and James Jeffers, Brothers-in-law Ron Smith and Glen Dunavent.

She is survived by her sisters Lula Smith and Joyce Dunavent. Her sons Dennis Phillips of Clinton, Doug Phillips of Clinton, Billy Phillips and wife Angie of Clinton, Jeff Phillips and wife Tammy of Knoxville, Audie Phillips of Clinton, Ezra Phillips of Knoxville, Nick Phillips and wife Jaclyn of Harriman. Many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a loving Aunt to many nephews and nieces.

Visitation: 1:00 to 4:00 PM, Sunday, September 30, 2018 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.

Funeral Service: 4:00 PM, Sunday, September 30, 2018 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Robbie Leach officiating.

Family and Friends will meet at Reed Cemetery in Scott County, Tennessee on Monday, October 1, 2018 at 11:30 AM for a graveside service.

Hatmaker Funeral Home