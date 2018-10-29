Home / Obituaries / James Kenneth Yates, age 40 of Lafollette

James Kenneth Yates, age 40 of Lafollette

Jim Harris 1 day ago Obituaries Leave a comment 93 Views

James Kenneth Yates, age 40 of Lafollette, TN passed away on Thursday, October 25, 2018 at Tennova North Knox Medical Center in Powell, TN after a long illness. He was of the Baptist faith.

James is preceded in death by his father, Ronald Lynn Yates and mother, Mary Kay Yates.

James is survived by his brother, Billy Brown and wife, Vetta; sister, Tara Ford and Jason; nieces and nephews, Joanna, William, Kayla, Ralynn, Jaycie, Elizabeth, Jerrica and Bellany.

James’s family and friends will have a graveside for him at 1:00pm on Monday, October 29, 2018 at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens in Powell, TN with Robert Jones officiating.  Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Artie Louise Wilson, age 81, of Caryville

Artie Louise Wilson, age 81, of Caryville, Tennessee, made heaven a whole lot sweeter on …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.