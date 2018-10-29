James Kenneth Yates, age 40 of Lafollette, TN passed away on Thursday, October 25, 2018 at Tennova North Knox Medical Center in Powell, TN after a long illness. He was of the Baptist faith.

James is preceded in death by his father, Ronald Lynn Yates and mother, Mary Kay Yates.

James is survived by his brother, Billy Brown and wife, Vetta; sister, Tara Ford and Jason; nieces and nephews, Joanna, William, Kayla, Ralynn, Jaycie, Elizabeth, Jerrica and Bellany.

James’s family and friends will have a graveside for him at 1:00pm on Monday, October 29, 2018 at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens in Powell, TN with Robert Jones officiating. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.