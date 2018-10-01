Home / Obituaries / James Harold Robinson, age 75, of Knoxville

James Harold Robinson, age 75, of Knoxville

Jim Harris 1 min ago Obituaries Leave a comment 2 Views

James Harold Robinson, age 75, of Knoxville, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday, September 26, 2018 at the UT Medical Center. James was born in Jellico, Tennessee on July 20, 1943 to the late Willard and Eloise Ensley Robinson. James was a member of Old Time Gospel in Seymour. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, as well as hunting and fishing. In addition to his parents, James is preceded in death by his wife: Corrine Byrd Robinson, and daughters: Terri Renee Rickett and Connie Jane Standridge Jenkins.

Survivors:

Sons                Jimmy Ray Standridge of Knoxville

                        James Willard Robinson of Knoxville

                        Melvin Dewayne Robinson and Jenny of Knoxville

Brother            George “Doe Doe” Robinson and Linda of Lake City

Visitation: 6:00 to 8:00 PM, Tuesday, October 2, 2018 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.

Funeral Service: 8:00 PM, Tuesday, October 2, 2018 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Tom Byrge officiating.

Family and Friends will meet at Alred Cemetery in Scott County, Tennessee on Wednesday, October 3, 2018 at 2:00 PM for a graveside service with Military Honors presented by the Campbell County Honor Guard.

Hatmaker Funeral Home

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Zachary Adam Moore, age 27, of Clinton

Zachary Adam Moore, age 27, of Clinton, passed away on Sunday, September 23, 2018. He …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.