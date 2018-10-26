HSFB: Thursday scores, Friday schedules, more

Today’s rainy forecast prompted some area high school football teams to play Thursday instead of Friday.

The game that had been on the schedule was the de facto Region 3-5A championship game as Fulton traveled to Oak Ridge, and beat the Wildcats 21-13 to claim the regular season title and the top seed heading into next week’s playoffs.

Among the games that were moved up a day, the Anderson County Mavericks made short work of Sequoyah, capping off a second straight 10-0 regular season with a 48-13 road victory.

Oliver Springs ended its regular season with an 8-2 record after beating Midway on the road 33-20. Powell capped off its season with a 27-13 win over slumping South-Doyle, Carter handled Sevier County 27-9 and Halls blanked Seymour 25-0.

Tune in to tonight to WYSH as Fox & Farley Friday Night Football closes out the regular season with a do-or-die game featuring the Clinton Dragons at the Karns Beavers.

If Clinton wins, they will qualify for the playoffs. If the Dragons fall to the Beavers, they will miss the postseason. The other game with Region 3-5A postseason implications will be in Jacksboro as West visits Campbell County. If Clinton wins at Karns and Campbell County wins Friday at home, the Dragons would be the third seed and the Cougars the fourth, based on the regular season result between the two teams. If Clinton and West win, the Rebels would be the three seed and Clinton fourth by virtue of West’s 13-7 overtime victory in the regular season. If Clinton loses Friday, the winner of the West/Campbell County game would be the three seed, and the loser the fourth seed.

Clinton holds a 26-7-2 advantage in the series and have won 18 of the last 20 meetings.

WYSH’s Fox & Farley Friday Night Football coverage begins at 7:00 Friday with the Eye Center Pregame Show followed by the 7:30 kickoff of the Dragons and the Beavers live from Karns.

Tune in Saturday at 12:30 for live coverage of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series “Texas Roadhouse 200 presented by Alpha Energy Solutions,” from Martinsville Speedway in Virginia.

The Round of 8 in the Monster Energy Cup Series begins Sunday at 1:30 on WYSH and Merle FM with the “First Data 500” from Martinsville.