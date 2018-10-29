Home / Featured / HSFB: Scores, Round one playoff schedules

HSFB: Scores, Round one playoff schedules

Jim Harris 2 days ago Featured, Local Sports Leave a comment 42 Views

Friday football score round-up for Week 11

West 35 Campbell County 7…

Berea, KY 18 Jellico 0…

Union County 20 Grainger 8…

Meigs County 39 Wartburg 6…

Unaka 26 Sunbright 8…

Scott 31 Pigeon Forge 7…

Oneida 7 Coalfield 3…

Central 46 Gibbs 0…

Rockwood 26 Cumberland Gap 0…

Alcoa 31 Austin-East 8…

Farragut 28 Hardin Valley 0.

Playoff schedule week one

6A: Cleveland at Farragut…Hardin Valley at Ooltewah…Bradley Central at Science Hill…Bearden at Maryville.

5A: Clinton at Soddy-Daisy…Rhea County at Oak Ridge…Lenoir City at Fulton…West at Catholic…Halls at David Crockett…Tennessee High at South-Doyle…Gibbs at Daniel Boone…Cocke County at Central.

4A: Union County at Anderson County (former AC Coach Larry Kerr brings his Patriots to AC Friday)…Howard at Elizabethton…Sullivan South at Chattanooga Central…East Hamilton at Greeneville.

3A: Gatlinburg-Pittman at Johnson County…Chuckey-Doak at Austin-East…Kingston at Unicoi County…Claiborne at Alcoa.

2A: Wartburg at South Greene…Happy Valley at Oneida…Rockwood at Hampton…Sullivan North at Meigs County.

1A: Midway at Cloudland…Jellico at Coalfield…Oliver Springs at Hancock County…Greenback BYE

For a complete look at every bracket in every classification, follow this link:  https://www.coacht.com/tennessee/article.cfm?id=599583

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Bomb threat at elementary school forces evacuation

A bomb threat was called in to Claxton Elementary School on Tuesday afternoon. The threat …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.