HSFB: Scores, Round one playoff schedules

Friday football score round-up for Week 11

West 35 Campbell County 7…

Berea, KY 18 Jellico 0…

Union County 20 Grainger 8…

Meigs County 39 Wartburg 6…

Unaka 26 Sunbright 8…

Scott 31 Pigeon Forge 7…

Oneida 7 Coalfield 3…

Central 46 Gibbs 0…

Rockwood 26 Cumberland Gap 0…

Alcoa 31 Austin-East 8…

Farragut 28 Hardin Valley 0.

Playoff schedule week one

6A: Cleveland at Farragut…Hardin Valley at Ooltewah…Bradley Central at Science Hill…Bearden at Maryville.

5A: Clinton at Soddy-Daisy…Rhea County at Oak Ridge…Lenoir City at Fulton…West at Catholic…Halls at David Crockett…Tennessee High at South-Doyle…Gibbs at Daniel Boone…Cocke County at Central.

4A: Union County at Anderson County (former AC Coach Larry Kerr brings his Patriots to AC Friday)…Howard at Elizabethton…Sullivan South at Chattanooga Central…East Hamilton at Greeneville.

3A: Gatlinburg-Pittman at Johnson County…Chuckey-Doak at Austin-East…Kingston at Unicoi County…Claiborne at Alcoa.

2A: Wartburg at South Greene…Happy Valley at Oneida…Rockwood at Hampton…Sullivan North at Meigs County.

1A: Midway at Cloudland…Jellico at Coalfield…Oliver Springs at Hancock County…Greenback BYE

For a complete look at every bracket in every classification, follow this link: https://www.coacht.com/tennessee/article.cfm?id=599583