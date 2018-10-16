Home / Local Sports / HSFB: Polls released Monday

HSFB: Polls released Monday

Jim Harris

Monday, the latest AP high school football polls were released and here is where teams in East Tennessee stack up.

No change at the top of the 4A poll, as Greeneville remains #1 and Anderson County is still ranked second in the state.

In Class 5A, Henry County leapfrogged into the top spot, knocking Fulton to #2 and Oak Ridge to #3. South-Doyle is ranked #6 this week.

In Class 1A, Greenback is still in the top spot with Midway and Coalfield tied once again at #8.

In Class 2A, Oneida is hanging on at #10.

In Class 3A, Alcoa continues to hold the #1 ranking, while Austin-East remains at #10.

In Class 6A, Maryville is #1 with Farragut maintaining its #5 ranking.

