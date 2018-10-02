Home / Local Sports / HSFB polls: OR, AC both ranked #2

HSFB polls: OR, AC both ranked #2

Jim Harris 23 mins ago Local Sports Leave a comment 15 Views

This week’s high school football polls were released on Monday.

In Class 4A, there is once again no change at the top as Greeneville continues to run #1, ahead of the second-ranked Anderson County Mavericks.

In Class 5A, Fulton has ascended to the top of the polls once again, while Oak Ridge is ranked #2 this week. South-Doyle comes in at #6. Clinton plays at top-ranked Fulton this week on Fox & Farley Friday Night Football.

In Class 1A, Greenback is still #1, with Coalfield at #8 and Midway at #10. Coalfield and Greenback play Friday night.

In Class 3A, Alcoa maintains its hold on #1, while Austin-East clocked in at #9.

In Class 2A, Oneida remains ranked ninth.

In Class 6A, Maryville is #1 while Farragut fell one spot to #6.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

HSFB scores, schedules

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES FRIDAY 9/21/18 Anderson County 55 Heritage 28…Mavs built 55-7 first half …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.