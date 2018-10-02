HSFB polls: OR, AC both ranked #2

This week’s high school football polls were released on Monday.

In Class 4A, there is once again no change at the top as Greeneville continues to run #1, ahead of the second-ranked Anderson County Mavericks.

In Class 5A, Fulton has ascended to the top of the polls once again, while Oak Ridge is ranked #2 this week. South-Doyle comes in at #6. Clinton plays at top-ranked Fulton this week on Fox & Farley Friday Night Football.

In Class 1A, Greenback is still #1, with Coalfield at #8 and Midway at #10. Coalfield and Greenback play Friday night.

In Class 3A, Alcoa maintains its hold on #1, while Austin-East clocked in at #9.

In Class 2A, Oneida remains ranked ninth.

In Class 6A, Maryville is #1 while Farragut fell one spot to #6.