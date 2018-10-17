Hike Saturday in Norris Municipal Watershed

Professional forester Joe Feeman will lead a four-mile hike through some nice old forests, down a hollow and along the contour above the Clinch River on the Norris Municipal Watershed on Saturday, October 20.

The four mile hike will cover CCC-constructed Eagle Trail to the Observation Point, and then to Deer Ridge Trail and back to the starting point. Hikers should meet in front of Norris Middle School at 9 a.m. or meet for carpooling in Oak Ridge in the Gold’s Gym/ Books-a-Million parking lot (at the end close to S. Illinois Avenue, near Salsarita’s), to leave at 8:15 a.m. Wear sturdy shoes or boots, and bring water and snacks or a lunch.

For more information, call Joe Feeman at (865) 457-8191.