High school football scores, schedules

OTHER SCORES (FRIDAY)

Anderson County 35 East Hamilton 3…AC wins the region championship as the Mavs cruise at home.

Oak Ridge 28 Powell 21…Oak Ridge battled back from 14 points down to remain unbeaten in Region play and set up a winner-take-all showdown Thursday at Blankenship Field with Fulton for the region title.

Coalfield 22 Oliver Springs 16…Cosby 49 Jellico 14…Union County 48 Sullivan Central 0…

Karns 35 Seymour 19…Austin-East 52 Northview Academy 10…Gibbs 17 Carter 12…Alcoa 56 Gatlinburg-Pittman 0…Maryville 49 Heritage 7…Lookout Valley 49 Sunbright 8…Central 35 South-Doyle 0…Greenback 49 Midway 8…Kingston 35 Pigeon Forge 21…Rockwood 48 Hancock County 6…Halls 46 Sevier County 34…Wartburg 55 Sale Creek 19…Hardin Valley 27 Bearden 7.

THIS WEEK

(Thursday) Fulton at Oak Ridge…

(Friday) Clinton at Karns (WYSH)…Anderson County at Sequoyah…West at Campbell County…Oliver Springs at Midway…Berea (KY) at Jellico…Grainger at Union County…Alcoa at Austin-East…Rockwood at Cumberland Gap…Gatlinburg-Pittman at Kingston…Gibbs at Central…Coalfield at Oneida…Carter at Sevier County…Halls at Seymour…Powell at South-Doyle…Unaka at Sunbright…Meigs County at Wartburg.