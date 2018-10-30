Hargett to announce 2018 Student Mock Election results Wednesday

(Tennessee Secretary of State press release) Over the last month, students in all 95 counties have been casting their ballots for Governor and U.S. Senator in the 2018 Student Mock Election sponsored by the Tennessee Secretary of State. On October 31, Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett will join students, and teachers at Germantown Middle School in Shelby County to announce the statewide results of the 2018 Student Mock Election.

The results will reveal the winners of the Governor and United States Senator’s race based on the votes of over 100,000 students across Tennessee.