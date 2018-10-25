Home / Community Bulletin Board / ‘Halloween House’ residential attraction will prompt Halloween road closures

(Oak Ridge Police Department press release) A temporary road closure is planned along part of Nebraska Avenue on Wednesday, October 31, 2018, between the hours of 5 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Due to the large number of visitors expected at the annual “Halloween House” residential attraction, the closure is necessary to create a safer environment for drivers and pedestrians.

The closure plan was utilized last year by the Oak Ridge Police Department with much success. The City of Oak Ridge has approved the closure once again for 2018.

A small portion of the 100-block of Nebraska Avenue, between Newridge Road and Newhaven Road, will be affected. Residents will still be able to get to and from their homes during this time.

“Traffic flow and safety on Halloween night is always a serious concern for the department and our patrol officers,” ORPD Lt. Carl Webb explained. “With the amount of foot traffic in the neighborhood and the lack of on-street parking, we’ve continued to work closely with the family organizing the Halloween House to find a solution.”

The police department requests patience and understanding as we work to ensure the safety of our citizens. Anyone with questions about the temporary road closure should contact the Oak Ridge Police Department at (865) 425-3504.

