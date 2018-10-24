Halloween fun in Norris

ghosts and goblins of all ages are invited to gather on the Norris Commons to take part in the annual Halloween festivities on Wednesday, October 31st.

There will be plenty of opportunity to take pictures, compare costumes, and swap ghost stories before heading out to trick-or-treat along city streets. Beginning around 4:30, the Norris Recreation Commission will be offering a light hot dog dinner.

At around 5:30, everyone is invited to march in a small costume parade around the Commons that will culminate in our annual group photograph on the Norris Middle School steps.