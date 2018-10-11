Half off pet adoption fees in Oak Ridge

The Friends of Oak Ridge Animal Shelter (FORAS) non-profit group is sponsoring half of the adoption fee for every pet adopted between now and Saturday, October 20, 2018. All adoption fees will be reduced to $55 during the special promotion.

Adoption fees cover the cost of a spay/neuter procedure, microchipping, deworming, toenail trim, flea treatment, and vaccinations as well as FIV/FELV testing for cats and heart worm testing for dogs. The standard adoption application process still applies during the promotion.

The Oak Ridge Animal Shelter is located at 395 Belgrade Road in Oak Ridge. The shelter operates from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The facility is closed on Sundays and Mondays.

Anyone with questions about the animal shelter, volunteer opportunities or the adoption sponsorship event can visit the shelter website at http://animalshelter.oakridgetn.gov/or call (865) 425-3423.