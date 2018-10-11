Home / Community Bulletin Board / Half off pet adoption fees in Oak Ridge

Half off pet adoption fees in Oak Ridge

Jim Harris 2 mins ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 7 Views

The Friends of Oak Ridge Animal Shelter (FORAS) non-profit group is sponsoring half of the adoption fee for every pet adopted between now and Saturday, October 20, 2018. All adoption fees will be reduced to $55 during the special promotion.

Adoption fees cover the cost of a spay/neuter procedure, microchipping, deworming, toenail trim, flea treatment, and vaccinations as well as FIV/FELV testing for cats and heart worm testing for dogs. The standard adoption application process still applies during the promotion.

The Oak Ridge Animal Shelter is located at 395 Belgrade Road in Oak Ridge. The shelter operates from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The facility is closed on Sundays and Mondays.

Anyone with questions about the animal shelter, volunteer opportunities or the adoption sponsorship event can visit the shelter website at http://animalshelter.oakridgetn.gov/or call (865) 425-3423.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

1st Annual Clinton Dragons Boys Basketball Alumni Dinner Nov. 10th

The 1st Annual Clinton Dragons Boys Basketball Alumni Dinner, open to any (minimum of 1 …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.