Gloria Lou Shoemaker Taylor age 76 took her first breath in heaven on Sunday, October 14, 2018 joining her husband Rev. Raymond E. Taylor Jr of 55 years. She is preceded in death by her parents James Herbert Sr. and Audrey (Douglas) Shoemaker, her brother James “Jimmy” Shoemaker as well as her in home health nurse Kurt D. Gauler.

She is survived by her daughter, Tina Noel Taylor Roach

Son in law, Albert Roach Jr

Grandchildren, Albert “AJ” and Tiffany Roach

Children in Christ, Bryan and Amy Rigney

Grandchildren in Christ Ronnie and Rena Rigney.

Brother, Wesley Shoemaker and wife Trish, former sisters in law, Betsy Jernigan and Bonnie Shoemaker. Nieces, Alison Shoemaker Poor (and Family), Sammantha Shoemaker. Nephews, Matthew Shoemaker (and family), Aaron Shoemaker, Trey Shoemaker (and wife) and Andrew Shoemaker. Loving friends, Lisa Blanton, Lauren Nickleson, Marty and Phil Harbor. A host of extended family and friends.

Mrs. Taylor was a graduate of Clinton High School and Knoxville Business College. She retired from Oak Ridge and served in Ministry at numerous churches with her husband Rev. Taylor for over 40 years in TX, IL, MO, OH and TN.

Mrs. Taylor is a member of the First Baptist Church of Clinton. Her services will be held on Thursday, October 18, 2018 from 5-7PM at the First Baptist Church of Clinton with the funeral service to follow at 7:00PM with the Rev. Mike Garrett and Bryan Rigney. Mrs. Taylor’s interment will be on Friday, October 19, 2018 at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens at 10:00 AM.

The family would like to thank all of Mrs. Taylor’s caregivers for their love and caring during the last stages of her life. Special thanks to Nancy, Rebecca, Amanda, Mary and Beth her in home team, Sarah Goins her husband’s nurse, the amazing staff at Harriman Care and Rehab and Amedisys Hospice.

Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.

