Gary Wayne Comer, age 64 of Lafollette

Gary Wayne Comer, age 64 of Lafollette, TN passed away on Wednesday, October 24, 2018 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville, TN.  He loved his family and his dog, Lalya.  Gary was a very caring person who would go out of his way to help someone else. He loved mechanic work. Gary was brilliant in building race cars and also collected die-cast cars.  He had a talent for art.

Gary is preceded in death by his parents, George and Edith Comer; sisters, Brenda Marple, Debra Bolton and Patricia “Patty” L. Proffitt.

Gary is survived by his son, Rev. Wesley Comer and wife, Brooke of Sheridan, IN; daughters, Terina Gillette and husband, Danny of Knoxville, TN, Natalie and Myra Heatherly of Jacksboro, TN; companion, Pat Branam of Lafollette, TN; sister, Valerie Fateley of Clinton, TN; grandchildren, Hannah Gillette, Zion Gillette, Isaiah Comer, Emma Comer, Joel Comer, Eliza Comer, Adele Comer, Phineas Comer, Jaylynn Stooksbury and Isaac Stooksbury; step children, Jamie Branam of Rocky Top, TN, and Dewayne Branam of Rocky Top, TN. Gary also leaves behind several nieces and nephews that he treated as his own.

Gary’s family will receive his friends from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm on Friday, October 26, 2018 at Eagle Bend Apostolic Church, 1740 N. Charles Seivers Blvd., Clinton, TN 37716.  Gary’s celebration of life will be at 10:00 am on Saturday, October 27, 2018 at Eagle Bend Apostolic Church with Rev. Roger Hatmaker and Rev. Wes Comer officiating.  His interment will follow his celebration of life at Anderson Memorial Gardens in Clinton, TN.  Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

