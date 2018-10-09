Frozen Head State Park welcomes new manager

Frozen Head State Park will formally welcome their new Manager, Jacob Ingram, on Saturday, Oct. 13, at 1 p.m. This public event is an opportunity for the community to meet park staff and learn about park programming and amenities.

“Jacob has distinguished himself as a leader and a mentor while serving as a Park Ranger,” said Brock Hill, deputy commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. “As a resident of Morgan County, he will enhance Frozen Head State Park’s relationship with the local community while growing the park’s presence as a regional tourist attraction.”

Ingram is originally from Lebanon, TN and a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University. He began his career with Tennessee State Parks in 2005 with the Chief Rangers Office and later became a Ranger at Tims Ford State Park. He has also held Ranger positions at Natchez Trace State Park and Justin P. Wilson Cumberland Trail State Scenic Trail State Park.

The event will also feature living history demonstrations throughout the day as well as live music, house tours and light refreshments. Event partners include the Daughters of the American Revolution, the Morgan County Genealogy Society and the Morgan County Chamber of Commerce.