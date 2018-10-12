Frank Edward Morris, age 64 of Heiskell, TN passed away on Sunday, October 7, 2018 at Doctor’s Hospital in Augusta, GA. He was a great husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. Frank was an avid fan of U.T. football, loved to golf, hunt, fish and read.

Frank is preceded in death by his parents, John and Lillian Morris; son, Frank Morris Jr., grandson, Dakota Tyrell Thomas; and brother, John Morris III.

Frank is survived by his wife of 44 years, Gilda Morris of Heiskell, TN; son, John “Busty” Morris of Heiskell, TN; daughters, Elaine Thomas of Heiskell, TN and Patience Lane and husband Scott of Andersonville, TN; brother, Wayne Morris of TX; sisters, Lillian ”Cissy” Morris of Heiskell, TN, Susan Koester and husband Louis of Powell, TN, Theresa Weaver and husband Carl Jr of Heiskell, TN, Diana McClure and husband Claud “Shorty” of Andersonville, TN and Kathleen Cantrell and husband Mike of Heiskell, TN; 12 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Frank’s family will receive his friends on Friday, October 12, 2018 from 1pm – 2pm with his celebration of life to follow at 2pm in the chapel of Jones Mortuary with Robert Jones officiating. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.